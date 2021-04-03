India’s Manager From 2011 WC Recalls Nervous Moments From Final

The former Odisha first-class cricketer, who is also a politician now, says there was tension in the dressing room after the early dismissals of Tendulkar and Sehwag since everyone in the camp knew that Indian fans would never forgive a loss in the final, especially at home.

"Indian fans don't forgive you if you lose a World Cup final, that too in India. If we would have lost that match, it could have been upside down. There was tension. The whole stadium went silent (after Tendulkar and Sehwag's dismissals). The handful of Sri Lankan spectators began beating drums and shouting crazily. The atmosphere was very tense because we were playing in India with all this pressure. Add to that there had been threats," recalled Biswal while speaking to IANS.

Sachin, Sehwag Watched in Dressing Room

"Sachin, Sehwag and I were the only ones sitting in the dressing room. Being very superstitious, Sachin said we shouldn't move out of the room and we had to sit literally in the same position throughout the match till it ended. The rest were on the balcony. During breaks also, we used to just run, finish whatever (like toilet etc.) and return to the same position. Basically, you can say, players like Tendulkar and Sehwag were very involved," Biswal added.

“We watched the whole match in the dressing room on TV only. Didn’t come out to the balcony. Things got easy and we knew we were close to the victory.”