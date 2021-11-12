Indian Women's Team to Tour New Zealand Before 2022 World Cup

"The White Ferns will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, to be hosted in New Zealand for the first time in 22 years, when they play India in a six-match series comprising a T20, and five ODIs," New Zealand Cricket announced on Friday.

India's last international outing was a tour of Australia in September-October and it also included a pink-ball Test. Before that they had also been on a tour of England. On both tours India played Tests.

"The India series is a crucial part of the White Ferns' World Cup preparations," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.