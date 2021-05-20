Indian Women’s Team Deserve Improved Contracts, Buck Stops at BCCI

If revenue from the sport is the reason for the disparity, then the question is, who is responsible for ensuring that the game reaches the masses? Is it the players or the administrators? The buck stops with the administration, who in India, have seemingly found it extremely difficult to plan games for the women’s team — at a time when the IPL and the Women’s T20 Challenge was followed up with a full tour of Australia and a visit by England for the men’s team, and those are just the fixtures where India was involved.

If performance is the other criteria, then it is even more imperative that the women’s team receives a significant hike in pay, as they have reached their last three World Cup finals, while the men have faltered.

Remember, the last time the players got a hike was in 2018.