Indian Women's Cricket Team to Tour Sri Lanka in June for White-Ball Series

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday confirmed that the India women's team will tour the country in June for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

It also said that the ODIs will come under the newly-launched ICC Women's Championship, which serves as a qualification pathway for the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Approving the India women's tour of Sri Lanka is one of the seven decisions given the green signal by the SLC Executive Committee. While the Indian cricketers are participating in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge in Pune, Sri Lanka are currently touring Pakistan for three T20Is and as many ODIs, all to be played in Karachi.