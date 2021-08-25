Two New Players Named in Indian Women's Squads For Australia Tour

Railways medium-pacer Meghna Singh and Baroda left-handed batswoman Yastika Bhatia, both uncapped, have been included in India's combined squad for the one-off Test and ODIs, as well as the squad for T20 International series to be held in September and October in Australia.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who missed the recent tour of England due to knee injury, has also been included for all formats.

From the combined Test and ODI squad that had recently toured England, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy and Indrani Roy have been axed.