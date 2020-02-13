Indian Women Team Can Emulate Batch of 1983 at World T20: Raman

Talking about India's batting, Raman said: "They are definitely good. They are fearless strikers of the ball with good technical skills to boot. They are adept at playing both pacers and spinners all round the wicket and they are confident. That's what I meant when I said each can be a match-winner on her own."

One player to look out for during the World Cup will be 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma, who had burst into the scene last year after becoming the youngest Indian to score a half-century in international cricket, a record earlier held by Sachin Tendulkar.