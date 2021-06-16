Indian Women Focus on Mindset Ahead of One-Off Test vs England

The Indian women are playing a Test match for the first time in seven years. The last time they played was in November 2014, when they beat South Africa in Mysore. Three months prior to that, they had beaten England in a Test in Wormsley.

"Clearly from the last Test it has been seven years and seven years have been more of the white ball game and a lot more players in the side have faced [only] the white ball. But again, it comes down to the mind-set," said Mithali.

"Last week or so, we have tried to get as many sessions as we can for the batters and bowlers to face and get used to the red ball and the movement. At the end day, the mind-set with which you play is what matters."