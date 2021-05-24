Indian Women Cricketers Need a Players’ Body: Isa Guha

Former England cricketer Isa Guha has raised her voice for a players' association for Indian women’s cricketers after British newspaper The Telegraph reported that the BCCI hasn't disbursed them the runner-up prize money for the T20 World Cup last year.

"Women are made to feel grateful for progress but there is still so much to be done to reach equity (& that isn't just equal pay). Players associations are a vital part of reaching this. India women will dominate the global stage when as much thought goes into their game as the men," wrote Guha while quote-tweeting the report on her timeline.