Indian Players Open to Letting Others Pick Their Brains: Sodhi

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi is in awe of the "crazy" skills that Indian cricketers possess and what has added to the respect he has for Virat Kohli's side is its willingness to share the knowledge bank with anyone who cares to approach.

The 27-year-old Ludhiana-born wrist spinner has been speaking to the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal, who he considers a friend.