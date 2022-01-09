Indian Pace Attack Tactically Better and More Patient, Says Eric Simons

"What I like about this Indian attack is that you can see the plan. You can see what each one is trying to do and how each one complements the other. As a grouping, not only the ones who are in the eleven, but the extension, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, they all have a role and complement each other well. There is an obvious plan in place and they are consistent and persistent," Simons, who has 4,264 first-class runs and 330 wickets, told News18.com.



The three-Test series between India and South Africa is currently locked at 1-1, and the tourists would be hoping to win the final match and bag their maiden series win over there.



Pointing out the difference between the bowlers of the two teams, Simons, who played 23 ODIs for South Africa, said that there was variety in India's bowling, which he didn't quite see in the home team blowers.



"If you draw the beehive of the fast bowlers from both teams, you will see the difference. South Africa's is quite wide and India's is quite close. You have someone like Jasprit Bumrah who comes from wide and attacks the stumps. Mohammed Shami comes in from close to the stumps and does the same thing. Siraj is also someone who naturally attacks the stumps. That has been the difference between the two sides. Where the Proteas have occasionally been loose, India have attacked the stumps or kept the ball in that channel of uncertainty as we call it."