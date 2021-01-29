Indian-Origin Taxi Driver’s Son Makes it to Australia T20I Team

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had also called for Sangha's inclusion in the national side.

"He's a young bloke who looks like he's pretty confident and in control of what he's doing, and he bowls proper good balls so he might be someone they'd look to get into the system," Ponting told cricket.com.au

"It's a hard one for young leg-spinners, because they come along quickly and everyone's excited by how good they might be, quite often they're introduced early and they can have a few setbacks after that. But they might have to think about that," he said.