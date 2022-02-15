Indian Men's Team's Home Series Against Sri Lanka to Begin With T20s

After the India-West Indies T20 series in Kolkata, the Indian cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in a home series. The BCCI have announced a change in the schedule for the Sri Lanka series, with the T20s taking place before the Tests.

“Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23. Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala. The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4th to 8th and the second Test will be played from March 12th to 16th in Bengaluru,” a BCCI statement read on Tuesday.