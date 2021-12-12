Indian Men's Team to Leave for South Africa Tour on 16 December

The team which is led by Virat Kohli for the Tests and Rohit Sharma for the limited overs games will quarantine in Mumbai and leave for South Africa on 16 December by a charter flight, Cricbuzz reported. The team will also be in a bio-bubble during the series with those playing the ODIs as well staying in restricted conditions for an additional 8 days after the three Tests.

Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswallam, Hanuma Vihari and Vivek Ramakrishna (trainer), all of whom were part of the recently concluded India A tour of SA have stayed back in Bloemfontein and will join the senior team once they arrive. The CSA has also promised to leave nothing to chance on the implementation of BSE protocols.

Some of the touring party underwent a mini-camp in Mumbai with the bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.