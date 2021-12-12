Indian Men's Team to Leave for South Africa Tour on 16 December
India will play 3 Tests and 3 ODIs against hosts South Africa.
The Indian men’s cricket team will spend three days in quarantine before they leave for their tour of South Africa. India will play three Tests and as many ODIs in South Africa and will not play the 4 T20s after the Omicron scare forced the tour to be pushed back from 17 December.
India begin the tour on 26 December at the Centurion with the first Test.
The team which is led by Virat Kohli for the Tests and Rohit Sharma for the limited overs games will quarantine in Mumbai and leave for South Africa on 16 December by a charter flight, Cricbuzz reported. The team will also be in a bio-bubble during the series with those playing the ODIs as well staying in restricted conditions for an additional 8 days after the three Tests.
Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswallam, Hanuma Vihari and Vivek Ramakrishna (trainer), all of whom were part of the recently concluded India A tour of SA have stayed back in Bloemfontein and will join the senior team once they arrive. The CSA has also promised to leave nothing to chance on the implementation of BSE protocols.
Some of the touring party underwent a mini-camp in Mumbai with the bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.
The likes Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur took part in the camp facilitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in the city.
India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.
Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.
