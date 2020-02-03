Fan Abuses Commentator, Banned From Entering Bay Oval: Report

A fan, reportedly of Indian descent, has been banned from entering the Bay Oval for the rest of the country's domestic season after he was accused of abusing a commentator following the fifth T20 International between India and New Zealand.

According to a report in 'stuff.co.nz', a 24-year-old man was arrested after he managed to sneak into the ground seeking an autograph from a commentator on Sunday, 2 February.

But, after his request for an autograph was met with a denial, he allegedly started abusing the commentator, prompting the security personnel to intervene and escort him out of the stadium.

The commentator's identity has not been revealed.