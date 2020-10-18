Indian Domestic Cricket in Bio-Bubble; Ranji in Changed Format

This was decided at a virtual meeting of the Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, said a source.

"The change in 2020-21 domestic season has been proposed due to Covid-19 because no one knows what is store for all of us. Still, we have decided tentatively to have only Ranji Trophy, starting in January, and maybe the senior women's tournament. No starting date has been finalised but it will be played early next year. This will, however, depend on the prevailing Covid situation in January," a reliable BCCI source told IANS.

"The format of the Ranji Trophy will revert to an old one, and matches will now be played in bio-bubble and in one city in each zone, so that teams and match officials have to travel minimal distances, between hotels and grounds. The condition for choosing cities is that they should have a minimum of three grounds and good Covid hospitals for emergency. No spectators will be allowed at the grounds," explained the source.