India Team Sport Black Armbands in Honour of Lata Mangeshkar in First ODI vs WI

The Indian men’s cricket team are wearing the black armband in their first ODI against the West Indies to condole the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. They also observed a minute’s silence to honour her memory just before the start of the play.

The Rohit Sharma led team are playing India's 1000th men's ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Smt. Lata Mangeshkar ji who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. The queen of melody, Lata didi loved cricket, always supported the game and backed Team India,” the BCCI tweeted on Sunday.