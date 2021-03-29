Kohli & Co Have Some Gains, but Still Need To Answer Questions

As India’s long drawn-out international season finally draws to a close, we must avoid falling into a trap.

At the end of the season, we have seen some unrealistic comparisons with champion West Indies sides of the past as also with the dominant and rampaging Australian side of late 1990s and 2000s.

India may have exceeded all expectations in the season, but truth be told, the Virat Kohli-led side is not close to being as dominant as those champion teams. We are letting ourselves be carried away by results at home, mostly, and of course that historic Test series win in Australia.

There are still gaps to be filled in the side, across all three formats, which does not lend ourselves to being called the world’s best. The outside world may call you the best, but the talent pool is still to be tested and the existing players have not always covered themselves in glory.