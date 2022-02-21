India Women's Cricketer Vanitha Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

"While there are a few regrets, I'm grateful for the opportunities I got, especially to represent India. Along the way, there have been many people I want to thank, each and everyone who has supported me through these years -My parents and siblings who have been a rock by my side, Irian sir who guided me, honed my skills in my early years, Naz bhai who spent several hours at nets watching over me," added Vanitha.



Vanitha made her international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in January 2014. She went on to represent India in six ODIs and 16 T20Is, scoring 85 and 216 runs, averaging 17 and 14.40 respectively. Vanitha was a part of India's squad during the 2016 Women's T20 World Cup at home, where the hosts' failed to reach the semi-finals.



"Murli Sir my now coach and the man who has always made me look at the bright side of things, Varun my mentor, brother, he inculcated in me to view fitness holistically. Anand date trainer at NCA, Rohan my trainer at Invictus. Shantha Ma'am and Kalpana Ma'am for giving me a platform and opportunities to perform."



Vanitha went on to thank ODI captain Mithali Raj and pacer Jhulan Goswami for their guidance. "Dilip Anna who is more my brother than my own helping with cricket and life. Gargi Maam for opening new horizons to me, Jhulan for encouraging me from time to time and Mithali, she will always be my skipper! I look up to her, both on and off the field. Her humility, grace and respect for everyone are life lessons."