England Win 3rd T20I vs India by 7 Wickets, Harmanpreet's Team Lose Series 2-1

England scored the runs in 18.2 overs, courtesy opener Sophia Dunkley's 49 off 44 and 18-year-old Caspey's unbeaten 38-run knock that took the hosts over the line and seal the three-match series 2-1.

"I think we were 20 runs short. Credit to our bowlers for keeping us in the game," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said after the game. "We just need to stick to our strengths. One needs to have a decent total in any format of the game. We need partnerships with the bat," she added.

Chasing 123, the home side was off to a brilliant start with both openers Dunkley and Danni Wyatt (22 off 23 balls) sharing a 70-run stand before India triggered a mini batting collapse by snaring three quick wickets in as many overs.

Spin all-rounder Sneh Rana (1/32) provided the first breakthrough for the visitors as Wyatt miscued a shot.

Dunkley, who hit six fours, followed next as she was cleaned up with an excellent delivery by Vastrakar (1/16). Captain Amy Jones' (3) stay in the middle was then cut short by Radha Yadav (1/14).