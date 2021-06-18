Shafali Scores 96 on Debut; England Counter With Crucial Wickets

England, however, came roaring back and captured five wickets in the third and final session. India still trail by 209 runs. The follow-on mark is 247.

After Shafali, who was unlucky to miss a century on debut, and Smiriti, not a single Indian batswoman entered double-digit scores. At close, T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur was batting on four and left-handed debutant Deepti Sharma was yet to open her account.

Experienced captain Mithali Raj managed two, Punam Raut also scored two, and Shikha Pandey failed to score.

Credit is due to English bowlers who came back strongly towards the end of the day and wrested the initiative.