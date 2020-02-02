Rahul & Rohit Lead the Records List in India’s Landmark Win in NZ
Indian pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah fired in unison to help India script an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash with a seven-run victory against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I in Mount Maunganai on Sunday.
With the series already in the bag after they won the first four matches of the five-match series, skipper Virat Kohli decided to rest in the final game with deputy Rohit Sharma leading the charge.
Apart from the landmark series win for Team India, KL Rahul was the star performer for India in the thrilling series, which saw an unprecedented two matches with Super Overs.
Here’s a look at the records and numbers from the final T20I between the two sides and the five-match thrilling series:
- For the first time in the history of Twenty20 Internationals, a team has won all five matches in a bilateral series.
- Of the eight series away from home played by India under Virat Kohli, six have been won, lost one and drawn one.
- New Zealand have lost 23 matches (excluding the defeats in the super overs in the tied games) at home in T20Is - the joint-most alongside Sri Lanka.
- Lokesh Rahul is the first Indian player to aggregate 200 runs or more in a bilateral series in T20Is - 224 runs at an average of 56.00 including two fifties – which is a record in a bilateral five-match series.
- Rahul got the player of the series award for the first time in Twenty20 Internationals.
- Rohit Sharma is the first player to complete 25 innings of 50-plus (four hundreds and 21 fifties) in T20Is, eclipsing the 24 fifties by Virat Kohli.
- Rohit's tally of 127 sixes in 108 matches is a new record in T20Is - eight more than Martin Guptill (NZ) - 119 in 88 matches.
- Rohit Sharma is the first Indian batsman to post four fifties vs New Zealand in T20Is.
- Rohit Sharma, with 338 runs at an average of 30.72, in 13 innings, is the top run-scorer for India vs New Zealand in T20Is, eclipsing Virat Kohli's tally of 302 (ave 37.75) in nine innings.
- Colin Munro's aggregate of 426 (ave.38.72) in 12 matches is a record by any batsman against India in T20Is.
- Tim Southee (4-0-52-0), for the first time, has conceded 50 runs or more without taking any wicket in T20Is.
- Colin Munro, with 178 runs at an average of 35.60, including two fifties, in five innings, finished as the top scorer for New Zealand in the series.
- Shardul Thakur, with eight wickets at 19.62 runs apiece, in five matches, finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series.
- New Zealand's Hamish Bennett (ave. 30.16) and Ish Sodhi (24.33) took six wickets each in the series.
- Tim Southee took six catches - the most by a player in the series.
- Not even a single century stand could be recorded in the series – the highest being 99 (twice) - for the second wicket between Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul at Auckland on January 24 and for the fourth wicket between Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor at Mount Maunganui on February 2.
- 34 runs conceded by Shivam Dube - the most conceded by an Indian bowler in the history of Twenty20 - the second most overall next only to England's Stuart Broad - 36 to Yuvraj Singh at Durban on 19 September 2007.
- Jasprit Bumrah (3/12) has recorded his second-best bowling figures in T20Is next only to the 3 for 11 against Zimbabwe at Harare on 30 June 2016.
- Bumrah has established a record for bowling seven maiden overs in T20Is, surpassing the six bowled by Sri Lankan Nuwan Kulasekara.
- Tim Seifert has posted back to back fifties for the first time in T20Is - 57 at Wellington and 50 at Mount Maunganui.
- Ross Taylor is the first New Zealand player and the third overall after Shoaib Malik (113) and Rohit Sharma (108) to play in 100 or more matches in T20Is.
- Taylor is the second batsman after Rohit Sharma to register a fifty in the 100th T20I.
