Rahul & Rohit Lead the Records List in India’s Landmark Win in NZ

Indian pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah fired in unison to help India script an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash with a seven-run victory against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I in Mount Maunganai on Sunday.

With the series already in the bag after they won the first four matches of the five-match series, skipper Virat Kohli decided to rest in the final game with deputy Rohit Sharma leading the charge.

Apart from the landmark series win for Team India, KL Rahul was the star performer for India in the thrilling series, which saw an unprecedented two matches with Super Overs.