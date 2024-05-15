India W to Host South Africa W for Multi-Format Series Between June & July

The home series will start with ODIs in Bengaluru, scheduled for 16 June, 19, and 23, as part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women's Championship while Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk will host the one-off Test and the three T20Is.

The Test match has been scheduled for 28 June to 1 July. It will be India’s third Test in six months and South Africa’s third Test ever. The T20Is are likely to be held on 5 July, 7 and 9.