India W to Host South Africa W for Multi-Format Series Between June & July

The BCCI has announced the schedule for SA's tour of India, which includes 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs & a women's Test match.

IANS
Cricket
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the fixture of South Africa's visit to the country for three T20Is, as many ODIs, and a women's Test match. Chennai will host a women's Test match for the first time since 1976 after West Indies played a red-ball match against India.

After hosting England and Australia last year in Mumbai, the Indian women will play a Test match against South Africa in the home series in June. South Africa previously played a Test match in India back in 2014, when India recorded an innings victory.

The home series will start with ODIs in Bengaluru, scheduled for 16 June, 19, and 23, as part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women's Championship while Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk will host the one-off Test and the three T20Is.

The Test match has been scheduled for 28 June to 1 July. It will be India’s third Test in six months and South Africa’s third Test ever. The T20Is are likely to be held on 5 July, 7 and 9.

Fixtures:

  • June 16: 1:30 PM, Bengaluru: 1st ODI

  • June 19: 1:30 PM, Bengaluru: 2nd ODI

  • June 23: 1:30 PM, Bengaluru: 3rd ODI

  • June 28 to July 1: 9:30 AM, Chennai: Only Test

  • July 5: 7:00 PM, Chennai: 1st T20I

  • July 7: 7:00 PM, Chennai: 2nd T20I

  • July 9: 7:00 PM, Chennai: 3rd T20I

