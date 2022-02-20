India vs WI: Suryakumar & Venkatesh Iyer's 91-Run Stand Power India to 184/5

Asked to bat first again, India’s new openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were keen on starting quickly, as they danced down the track looking to clear the WI fielders in the circle. However, 10 runs into the cause, Gaikwad, who came into the XI for the first time in the series, was dismissed by Jason Holder for 4 in the third over.

Rohit Sharma dropped one more spot down to 4 as Shreyas Iyer joined Kishan, and the duo tried to up the ante. Shreyas, newly appointed as KKR captain, attacked from the get-go as Kishan was having another scratchy day in the middle.

Shreyas smacked four boundaries, scoring 25 off 16 before Hayden Walsh had his number, with the score at 63. Three runs later, Kishan followed suit for 34 off 31 balls as Roston Chase knocked over the stumps, leaving Rohit Sharma and India in a spot of bother at 66/3 in the 10th over.

Suryakumar Yadav joined the skipper, who was in unfamiliar territory at number 4, and wasn’t able to get going. The duo put on 27 runs before Rohit was cleaned up by Dominic Drakes for 7 off 15 deliveries. Suryakumar meanwhile had cleared the ropes a couple of times and looked to be in the mood for a big knock. However, at 98/4 in 15 overs with Venkatesh Iyer joining Suryakumar, India had work to do.