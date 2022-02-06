India vs WI: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss & Elects to Field; Debut for Deepak Hooda
India's first ODI against West Indies on Sunday is the Indian men's team's 1000th ODI match.
India have won the toss against West Indies in the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and opted to bowl first. This is India’s 1000th ODI in the men’s game.
India have also handed a debut to Deepak Hooda in this game. This is also Rohit Sharma's first game as full time white-ball captain of India.
“We will bowl first. Looks like a good pitch, won't change a lot. Will get better to bat under the lights. I am happy to be back, playing for India, good to be back on the field. It's been a couple of months since I played cricket. It's a historic day in Indian cricket, been a long journey for India. We have seen a lot of ups and downs. As a team we have grown over the years, and we'll continue to do that. We had a few positives Covid cases, so we have some new faces,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.
“The toss is fifty-fifty, we have to assess the conditions and bat well. We have come out well and bring out the results. The guys have to adapt to different scenarios. We had a series a few days ago, so we need some mental adjustment. We need to bat long and rotate the strike. There are a couple of changes in the team, Roach and Allen are back. Darren hasn't played a game since July, so and exciting phase for few of these guys,” Kieron Pollard said at the toss.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein
