India vs WI: Hosts Looking to Complete Clean Sweep of West Indies in 3rd ODI

In terms of bowling, India have done well to take wickets in a heap in the middle overs and make some strikes in the first ten overs, something which was lacking in the series against South Africa.

Prasidh Krishna has been impressive in both matches, especially in the second one. With his hit-the-deck ability combined with hard lengths broke the back of West Indies' batting order. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have supported him well while spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have been handy.

For West Indies' biggest headache has been the lack of contributions from the batters. After being skittled for 176 in the first ODI, the visitors were unable to chase down 237.

In both matches, the lower-order batters tried to get the team back in the match but couldn't do so. Their bowlers, especially Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein, put up a good show but would like for their batters to stand up to the occasion.

Overall, India will like to tick some boxes in the dead rubber while West Indies will be aiming for a better show with the bat to gain some crucial Super League points too.