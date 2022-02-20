India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Match Live Stream: How & Where to Watch Match on TV
IND VS WI last T20 match of the series will be played at Eden Gardens
Indian men's cricket team will play the last match of the India vs West Indies three match T20 series on Sunday, 20 February 2022.
The first two matches – played on 16 and 18 February 2022 – were won by India. Which means that India has already won the series.
India will be led by Rohit Sharma and West Indies will be led by Kieron Pollard.
The venue of all matches of IND vs WI T20 series is Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Here are some details about time and live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Match Time
Last match of the IND vs WI series will begin at 07 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, 20 February 2022.
When and where to watch IND vs WI 3rd T20 Match Live Stream?
The third match of India vs West Indies T20 series can be watched live on the TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
IND vs WI T20 match can also be live streamed online the website and app of Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow regular updates of India vs West Indies T20 match on the Quint.
