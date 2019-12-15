India vs WI 1st ODI: West Indies Beat India by Eight Wickets

But once Hetmyer and Hope got together, there was no looking back for the tourists as the pair mixed caution with aggression and made India feel the need for a fourth bowler with allrounders Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja going for plenty.

While Hetmyer played in his usual aggressive manner, hitting Ravindra Jadeja for 16 runs in the 22nd over, Hope held one end up and made sure they did not lose wickets. He got to his 50 in 92 balls as Hetmyer raced to his fifth century from just 85 deliveries.

In the 35th over, Iyer dropped him at long-on off Chahar and the destructive batsman made the team pay by smashing Jadeja for two consecutive sixes in the next over.

Hetmyer finally holed out to Iyer on the midwicket boundary off Mohammed Shami in the 39th over but with 58 more required from 11 overs, it was too easy in the end as Hope and Nicholas Pooran (29) joined hands for an unbroken 62-run stand to guide the team home with 13 balls to spare.