Stats: India, Ajay Jadeja & Azhar Command Over Venue of 3rd ODI
After clinching a series-levelling win in Visakhapatnam, Team India will look to end the year on a high when they take on the West Indies in the deciding third ODI at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday.
India recovered from a crushing eight-wicket defeat in Chennai and made amends in Vizag to clinch a thumping 107-run victory in the second ODI.
Thus, the hosts would look to carry on that form in Cuttack and register what would be their 10th consecutive bilateral series win over the Windies.
Here are some of the stats from the venue:
- India have won all three ODIs against West Indies at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - by 8 wickets on November 9, 1994; by 20 runs on January 24, 2007 and by 1 wicket on November 29, 2011.
- Ajay Jadeja remains the only batsman to hit two centuries in ODIs at this venue - 104 vs West Indies on November 9, 1994 and 116 not out vs Zimbabwe on April 9, 1998.
- Jadeja's hundred (104) is the only one scored against the West Indies in ODIs at this venue.
- Mohammad Azharuddin's unbeaten 153 off 150 balls against Zimbabwe on April 9, 1998 is the highest individual innings at this venue. Yuvraj Singh's career-best of 150 off 127 balls against England on January 19, 2017 is the only other innings of 150 at this venue.
- Four bowlers have bagged four wickets in an innings in ODIs at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - West Indian Daren Powell - 4 for 27 vs India on January 24, 2007; India's Ravindra Jadeja - 4 for 32 vs Sri Lanka on December 21, 2009; Ishant Sharma - 4 for 34 vs Sri Lanka on November 2, 2014 and England's Chris Woakes - 4 for 60 vs India on January 19, 2007.
- Pacers have claimed 127 wickets at 40.62 runs apiece as against 87 at 34.27 by spinners in 18 ODIs played at at this venue.
- Ajay Jadeja remains the only all-rounder to post a century and capture two wickets in the same match at this venue - 104 and 2 for 55 vs West Indies on November 9, 1994.
- New Zealand's Scott Styris is the only all-rounder to register a fifty and capture three wickets in the same ODI - 68 + 3 for 38 against India on November 6, 2003.
- Three double century stands have been recorded - all three for India - 275 (unbroken) for the fourth wicket between Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja vs Zimbabwe on April 9, 1998; 256 for the fourth wicket between MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh vs England on January 19, 2007 and 231 for the first wicket between Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane vs Sri Lanka on November 2, 2014.
- Rohit Sharma (2379 at an average of 52.86 in 46 innings this year) requires just nine runs more to surpass Sanath Jayasuriya's tally of 2387 in 44 innings in 1997 to become the highest run-getter as an opener in international cricket in a calendar year.
- Rohit (1427 at 57.08 in 27 matches) needs 73 runs to become the first batsman to amass 1500 runs or more in ODIs in a calendar year in 2019
- Kuldeep Yadav (99 wickets) needs one wicket to complete his 100 in ODIs. Rajesh Kumar
