India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Live on TV
IND vs WI 3rd ODI match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST.
IND vs WI: The final match of the three-match India vs West Indies ODI series will be played on Friday, 11 February 2022.
After two consecutive victories, India is all set to play against West Indies in the third match of the series. The match will played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Second match of the series was played on Wednesday, 9 February.
Here are some details about time and live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match.
What is the timing of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match?
3rd ODI match of the India vs West Indies series is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time on Friday, 11 February.
How and where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming?
IND vs WI third ODI match will be telecasted live on TV on Star Sports Network, ie, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Last match of India vs West Indies series can also be watched/live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar app or website.
You can also follow India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match updates on The Quint.
Skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team in the match, while West Indies will be led by Kieron Pollard.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.