India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Match: How and Where to Watch Live Stream
IND VS WI T20 match will begin at 07 pm IST.
Following the victory in the first match, India is all set to play against West Indies in the second match of India vs West Indies T20 series on Friday, 18 February 2022.
First match of the three-match series was played on Wednesday, 16 February, where India won the match by six wickets.
The 2nd T20I IND vs WI match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of India vs West Indies T20 match.
India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Match Time
The second match of India vs West Indies T20 series is scheduled to begin at 07 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 18 February 2022.
How and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Match Live Streaming?
India vs West Indies T20 match can be watched live on Star Sports TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
It can also be live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
You can also follow the Quint for regular updates about India vs West Indies T20 series.
Indian cricket team will be led by Rohit Sharma, and Kieron Pollard will be the captain of West Indies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.