India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Live on TV

India vs West Indies second ODI match of the series is scheduled to commence at 01:30 pm IST on 09 February.

IND VS WI: Indian cricket team will play the second ODI match of the series against West Indies on Wednesday, 9 February 2022.

First match of the series was played on Sunday, 6 February 2022. India won the match by 6 wickets.

Indian cricket team will be led by Rohit Sharma, while Kieron Pollard will lead the West Indies team.

Here are the details about timing and live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match.

What is the timing of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match?

India vs West Indies second ODI match of the series is scheduled to commence at 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, 09 February 2022.

How and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming?

India vs West Indies second ODI match will be telecasted live on TV on Star Sports Network i.e. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

2nd ODI match of the West Indies tour of India can also be watched/live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

For updates about India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match, you can check out The Quint.

India VS West Indies 2nd ODI Match Location: The second India vs West Indies match of the three-match ODI series will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

