3rd T20I: Sri Lanka Elect to Bat First, India Make Four Changes

Ishan Kishan Ruled Out

Hours before the start of the third T20I, the BCCI shared a press release ruling Ishan Kishan out of the fixture after he was struck on the helmet in the second T20I on Saturday.

Ishan was hit on the helmet by Lahiru Kumara in the fourth over of India's chase on a sharp bouncer on Saturday.The impact of the delivery had Kishan taking off his helmet even as the Sri Lankan fielders gathered around him.

"Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday. Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal," the BCCI said in a statement.



"The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion. Ishan is ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka," it added.