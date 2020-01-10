3rd T20I: Sri Lanka Decide to Bowl, Pant Makes Way For Samson

Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur led the charge for Indian pacers picking up five wickets between them. While Saini was the most economical, giving away just 18 runs in his four overs while picking up two wickets, Thakur struck thrice in the penultimate over to ruin any chances of a late flourish.

The Indian batsman then complimented the bowlers in style, with all the top-four batsmen scoring north of 30 to help India coast to a comfortable victory. Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 30 off 17 balls and hit the winning runs, but the platform had already been set by KL Rahul (45), Shikhar Dhawan (32) and Shreyas Iyer (34).