3rd T20I: Sri Lanka Decide to Bowl, Pant Makes Way For Samson
Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga won the toss and elected to field first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. India lead the series 1-0.
For India, Sanju Samson replaces Risabh Pant while Yuzvendra Chahal enters the side in place of Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey replaces Shivam Dube in the playing XI. For Sri Lanka, Angelo Matthews comes in place of Isuru Udana.
Skipper Virat Kohli said he too would have opted to bat first. “We wanted to bat first as we wanted to do something different today. Toss was almost irrelevant as we knew they wanted to bowl first. Batting first is something we want to do more.”
Virat Kohli’s men notched up a routine seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second match at Indore on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Opting to field first on a wicket that is known to assist batsmen, Indian bowlers put up a solid show to restrict Sri Lanka to a below-par 142 for nine.
Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur led the charge for Indian pacers picking up five wickets between them. While Saini was the most economical, giving away just 18 runs in his four overs while picking up two wickets, Thakur struck thrice in the penultimate over to ruin any chances of a late flourish.
The Indian batsman then complimented the bowlers in style, with all the top-four batsmen scoring north of 30 to help India coast to a comfortable victory. Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 30 off 17 balls and hit the winning runs, but the platform had already been set by KL Rahul (45), Shikhar Dhawan (32) and Shreyas Iyer (34).
Playing XI
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (w), Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (capt) and Lahiru Kumara
