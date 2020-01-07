2nd T20I: India Win the Toss, Put Sri Lanka to Bat
India won the toss and elected to field/bat against Sri Lanka in the second T20 international at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, 7 January.
The first match of the three-match series was a wash-out without a ball being bowled at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.
After heavy rains delayed the start of play in Guwahati, the umpires held several inspections but the damp patches on the pitch did not allow the match to start. The groundsmen used vacuum drier, roller and even hair dryer and steam iron to remove the damp patches on the pitch, but it did not help much.
“There is healthy competition within the group. KL and Shikhar are brilliant players, vying for one spot. It's all about doing what's best for the team,” added the Indian skipper.
Meanwhile, the hosts have decided to rest vice-captain Rohit Sharma and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In-form pacer Deepak Chahar is ruled out due to an injury.
The focus for Team India will continue to on the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan, who are returning from injuries, as India look to identify the best combination for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in October.
The only other T20 international played at the Holkar Stadium was also between India and Sri Lanka back in 2017. Rohit Sharma scored a 43-ball 118 and KL Rahul supported him well with a 49-ball 89 as India piled on 260/5 - their highest-ever score in a T20I. Eventually, it was a tad too difficult for Sri Lanka as they lost the game by 88 runs.
Playing XI
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (c).
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)