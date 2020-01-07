2nd T20I: India Win the Toss, Put Sri Lanka to Bat

The first match of the three-match series was a wash-out without a ball being bowled at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

After heavy rains delayed the start of play in Guwahati, the umpires held several inspections but the damp patches on the pitch did not allow the match to start. The groundsmen used vacuum drier, roller and even hair dryer and steam iron to remove the damp patches on the pitch, but it did not help much.