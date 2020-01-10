Sanju Samson Replaces Pant, Plays His Second T20I After Four Years
Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson finally got a nod in the playing XI as India take on Sri Lanka for the third T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.
Samson, who has played just one T20 international so far, replaced Rishabh Pant in the line-up. Samson had a good run in the domestic tournaments of late, scoring 410 runs in eight matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including an unbeaten 212 against Goa.
Samson’s return to the side comes after four years he had made his debut. He had last represented India back in 2015 in a T20I against Zimbabwe. Owing to his form, Samson had earned call-ups to the Indian T20I squad against Bangladesh and West Indies albeit failed to get a game. He was also in the side for the first two matches but wasn’t included in the side.
Umesh Yadav held the dubious record until now with the Indian pacer missing 65 matches between his two appearances between 2012 and 2018. Overall though, Joe Denly holds the record for the most T20Is missed between two games. The English cricketer had missed 79 matches between 2010 and 2018.
