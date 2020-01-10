Sanju Samson Replaces Pant, Plays His Second T20I After Four Years

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson finally got a nod in the playing XI as India take on Sri Lanka for the third T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Samson, who has played just one T20 international so far, replaced Rishabh Pant in the line-up. Samson had a good run in the domestic tournaments of late, scoring 410 runs in eight matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including an unbeaten 212 against Goa.