3rd T20I: Test Bench Strength or Go For Series Win? India in a Fix

Focus will also be on Shikhar Dhawan, who is competing for the second opener's slot alongside KL Rahul. At the moment, Rahul seems ahead in the race to partner Rohit Sharma in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah did not have the best of outings in his comeback game on Tuesday and he will be raring to go full tilt in the final game.

If he gets to bat, Dube will have do something spectacular to retain his place in side after Pandya returns to action.

Thakur and Saini were impressive in Indore. Thakur was brilliant in the death overs while Saini rattled the batsmen with pace and bounce.