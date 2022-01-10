India vs SA: Virat Kohli Returns But Who Replaces Mohammed Siraj in Playing XI?

After missing out on the second Test due to a back injury, the Indian Test captain is back and will be keen to do his thing on the field against the South Africans. Once fit, it is highly unlikely that Kohli will not slot into the middle order for the Test side, which means one of the batters from Johannesburg will warm the benches.

India went in with a middle order of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari for the second Test. While the scanner has been on Pujara and Rahane for their poor run of scores in previous outings, half centuries from both in the second innings might just have saved them their spots for Cape Town.

The team management back Pant to the hilt and are likely to ask Vihari to take a back seat in Cape Town. Vihari, one of the heroes of India’s tour of Australia last season, has not been a regular in the XI and despite a crucial 40 not out in the second innings, it is set up for him sit out the third Test.

What also points in favour of the tried and tested seniors not being dropped is that head coach Rahul Dravid said after the second Test that the veteran batters will get time now since they’ve also had to do their waiting before.

"If you look at some of our guys now senior players and being sort of considered, senior players, they have also had to wait for their time and also have had to score a lot of runs at the start of their careers," Dravid had said. "So it happens (waiting) as its nature of the sport."

Unless, and one hopes not, there are unforeseen events in the lead up to the Test at Cape Town, India’s top six are likely to be the same as in the first game with Kohli slotting in at four and Pant pushing down below Rahane.