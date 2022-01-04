Think KL Rahul's Getting Formula of Playing Tests: R Ashwin

"For me, I get into those positions where I can play some of those shots which some of the specialist batters might not be able to play. But this freedom is what gave me success in the past. But it is still about choosing correctly and also getting the flow of my hands right, which I think I have been able to get to back to from a little bit before Australia. Vikram Rathour has been very helpful in having those communications and also trying to get those things sorted in the nets."



Ashwin was driving and punching crisply, presenting the full face of the bat, and even played a straight bat clip through mid-wicket. In a busy time at the cre'se, he didn't care much about his strike. "There was no attempt to go at such a strike rate. The moment I went in and the moment I got a straight ball which I hit down the ground and then got one which I hit on the up off Lungi Ngidi through the off-side. I trusted the balls there itself and responded to it, there was no attempt to go and play at that strike-rate."



He was happy that his planning went well in contrib'ting to India's total. "Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't, that's the beauty of playing the game. I also thought getting the hang of the pitch, initially, they started with the short ball again. Whenever I get to start off against a short ball, it gets me going a bit. So, I had gameplans, glad it's all worked out and it's also about building one and trying to be more productive for the team."

