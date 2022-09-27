Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer in T20I Squad vs SA, Shami Yet to Recover From COVID

"Shami hasn't recovered from his bout of COVID-19. He needs more time, and hence, will be out of the South Africa series. Umesh Yadav will continue as Shami's replacement for the South Africa series," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

However, when asked why Shahbaz has been picked in place of Pandya, the source said, "Is there any seam bowling all-rounder, who can replace Hardik? Raj Bawa is too raw and that's why we kept him in India A for exposure. He will need time to blossom. Tell me another name?"

With Hooda also out of the series, the selectors may have thought that a batting all-rounder would help serve the purpose.