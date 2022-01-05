India vs SA Test, Day 3: Rabada, Ngidi Lead Comeback; India Lead by 161 At Lunch
Catch all the latest updates from the third day of the second Test between India and South Africa.
After Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane gave India a solid start to day 3 against South Africa, it was Kagiso Rabada who brought the hosts back into the game with three quick wickets. Lungi Ngidi got one more when R Ashwin was sent back as India's advantage from the first hour was wiped out.
Rahane, Pujara, Rishabh Pant (0) and R Ashwin all fell in quick succession as SA fought back before Lunch.
India’s senior batters scored at good pace in the morning session, putting together a 111-run stand for the third wicket, and extending the lead beyond 100. After that though, they lost 4 quick wickets and went into Lunch with the score at 188/6 and the lead at 161 with Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on 6 and 4, respectively.
India started the day with the lead at 58 and it was Cheteshwar Pujara who started off with a couple of boundaries of Lungi Ngidi. Soon enough Ajinkya Rahane joined in the act too with a few sublime drives and the first six of the innings, going over point.
The batters made good use of the fact that SA’s bowlers had not started the session well and piled on the runs. India scored 63 runs in the first 12 overs of the day.
Pujara was the first to get to his half century before Rahane completed his. However, Rahane was the first to depart and Pujara followed suit soon after.
While Rahane was caught behind by Verreynne for 58, Pujara was trapped LBW for 53 with Rabada getting the breakthroughs.
Rabada had his tail up and India were dealt another body blow as he sent the flamboyant Rishabh Pant back to the hut for a duck. The ace pacer's three wickets had brought the hosts right back into the contest with Hanuma Vihari being joined by R Ashwin just before Lunch.
The duo added a few important runs with a stand of 17 runs before Ashwin was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for 16, caught behind by Verreynne.
India took Lunch with the score at 188/6 and the lead at 161 with Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on 6 and 4, respectively.
Recap
India started off the second Test having been dealt a big blow as the injured Virat Kohli was ruled out before the toss. KL Rahul took over and India batted first, scoring 202 in the first innings. South Africa’s batters then managed to put the hosts in a slender 27-run lead but only after Shardul Thakur had picked a record 7 wickets in the first innings.
Shardul was the destroyer in chief as SA could not get a big lead in a must win game. After Shardul’s heroics, SA struck twice before stumps on Day 2, removing the two openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.
After that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane then held forte and added some quick runs before stumps, taking the visitors to a 58-run lead before the third day’s play.
