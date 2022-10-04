ADVERTISEMENT

India vs SA 3rd T2OI: Shreyas, Umesh, Siraj in as India Opt to Bowl First

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd T20I Live Match Updates: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh rested.

Siddharth Suresh
Published
Cricket
1 min read
India vs SA 3rd T2OI: Shreyas, Umesh, Siraj in as India Opt to Bowl First
i

India won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the final and third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, 4 October.

With the three-match series (2-0) already in their pocket, India have opted to rest star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul alongside young bowler Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm seamer has been ruled out due to a back issue as part of a precautionary measure.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, seamers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj find a spot in India's playing XI.

Meanwhile, South Africa have made just one change by resting Anrich Nortje. All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius takes the pacer's place. 

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.  

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. 

