India vs SA 3rd T2OI: Shreyas, Umesh, Siraj in as India Opt to Bowl First
India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd T20I Live Match Updates: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh rested.
India won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the final and third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, 4 October.
With the three-match series (2-0) already in their pocket, India have opted to rest star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul alongside young bowler Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm seamer has been ruled out due to a back issue as part of a precautionary measure.
Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, seamers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj find a spot in India's playing XI.
Meanwhile, South Africa have made just one change by resting Anrich Nortje. All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius takes the pacer's place.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
