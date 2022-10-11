ADVERTISEMENT

India vs SA, 3rd ODI: India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First in Series Decider

Team India decided to go with the same team that featured in the second ODI at Ranchi.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
1 min read
India vs SA, 3rd ODI: India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First in Series Decider
i

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the delayed third and final ODI against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, 11 October.

The game got delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield but no overs have been reduced and Delhi will witness a full 50-over game.

India decided to go with an unchanged side that won the second ODI at Ranchi last Sunday. Meanwhile, for South Africa, David Miller made his ODI debut as captain.

The Proteas opted to rest regular skipper Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi as a precautionary measure despite the duo feeling better. Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi feature in the Proteas playing XI while Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell and Kagiso Rabada sit out.

Also Read

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA
ADVERTISEMENT

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Also Read

India vs SA, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Steer India to 7-Wicket Win

India vs SA, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Steer India to 7-Wicket Win

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×