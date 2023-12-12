India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming

India and South Africa will clash today on 12 December 2023 in the 2nd T20I match. The game will be played at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. The IND vs SA 1st T20I match in Durban was washed out by rain. A total of three T20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Test matches will be played in ongoing India vs South Africa tournament.

In the second T20I match of the series, Suryakumar Yadav's Team India would definitely want to take a healthy lead against the Proteas at Gqeberha - previously known as Port Elizabeth. As per reports, today's weather is also cloudy, and couple of showers are anticipated during the match.