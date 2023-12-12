India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming

India and South Africa will clash today on 12 December 2023 in the 2nd T20I match. The game will be played at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. The IND vs SA 1st T20I match in Durban was washed out by rain. A total of three T20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Test matches will be played in ongoing India vs South Africa tournament.
In the second T20I match of the series, Suryakumar Yadav's Team India would definitely want to take a healthy lead against the Proteas at Gqeberha - previously known as Port Elizabeth. As per reports, today's weather is also cloudy, and couple of showers are anticipated during the match.
When Will Be the IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match Played?
The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played today on 12 December 2023.
Where Will Be the IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match Played?
The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played at the St George's Park in Gqeberha.
At What Time Will the IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match?
The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will start at 8:30 pm IST. Toss will be held half an hour early.
Where To Watch Live Streaming of IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match?
The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match?
The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be live telecasted on Star Sports TV channels.
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match Squads
Here are the squads of India and South Africa for today's 2nd T20I match.
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar/Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markam (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs/Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen/Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, and Tabraiz Shamsi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)