India vs SL Pink Ball Test: Rohit Wins Toss & Elects to Bat; Axar Patel Returns

“We are going to bat first. It looks like a dry pitch and runs are the board are important. Axar Patel is fit and he comes in for Jayant. It has a lot to do with the conditions. Unfortunate for Jayant to miss out after just one game. When it comes to mindset we want to be ruthless. It is going to be a challenging Test match,” Rohit said.

“The wicket is pretty dry and it will turn later on, so we wanted to bat first as well. We spoke about the things we did wrong in the last Test. Nissanka and Kumara are not available. Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama come in,” Dimuth Karunaratne said.

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama