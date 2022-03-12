India vs SL Pink Ball Test: Rohit Wins Toss & Elects to Bat; Axar Patel Returns
Axar Patel replaces Jayant Yadav in Bengaluru.
In the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in Benglauru. This is a Pink-Ball Test and India are going in with only one change in Axar Patel replacing Jayant Yadav.
India lead the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning the Mohali game.
“We are going to bat first. It looks like a dry pitch and runs are the board are important. Axar Patel is fit and he comes in for Jayant. It has a lot to do with the conditions. Unfortunate for Jayant to miss out after just one game. When it comes to mindset we want to be ruthless. It is going to be a challenging Test match,” Rohit said.
“The wicket is pretty dry and it will turn later on, so we wanted to bat first as well. We spoke about the things we did wrong in the last Test. Nissanka and Kumara are not available. Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama come in,” Dimuth Karunaratne said.
India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama
