India vs SA 1st ODI: Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen Complete Half Centuries
Latest updates from the first ODI between India and South Africa.
South African skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen have both smashed half centuries as their 100+ partnership has helped the home team cross 200 in 39 overs, against India at Paarl.
Openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock, and Aiden Markram are all back in the dressing room with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picking the first two wickets and Venkatesh Iyer affecting Markram's run out, so far in the ODI series-opener at Paarl.
Earlier this afternoon, Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ODI.
Janneman Malan was the first to los his wicket, in the fifth over of the day, as he was caught-behind by Rishabh Pant while batting on 6.
Quinton de Kock, returning after taking a paternity break during the Test series, had a 41-ball stint at the crease before Ashwin castled him on 27.
The Proteas were 58/2 in 15.1 overs at the fall of the two wickets.
Bavuma and Markram then stitched together a 10-run third wicket stand before Iyer's direct hit at the bowlers end found Markram short of the crease and the home team were down to 68/3.
Rassie van der Dussen then joined his skipper and the two continue to defy the Indian bowlers as South Africa have crossed the 200-run mark.
Both teams are playing one ODI debutant each with Marco Jansen getting his one-day cap in the absence of Kagiso Rabada who has been rested for the series. For India, Venkatesh Iyer is making his debut and Shreyas Iyer gets the nod as well. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the playing XI as well along with Shikhar Dhawan, who has been out of form recently.
“Would've wanted to bat first. We're always ready to do both things. Looks a little bit dry. Have some quality spinners in our attack. With Bumrah and Bhuvi starting, hopefully they'll get a couple early with the swing. Venkatesh Iyer debuting, Shreyas Iyer to bat at four. Last couple of days and right after Tests there was a lot going on. Emotional for the team. Lot of us have debuted under Virat. Obviously he's still with us and integral part of the team. Just want to try out few things in terms of tactics and strategies. Personnel will not change much. Want to give them a good run. Expermentation doesn't mean we'll go in and start hitting from ball one,” KL Rahul said at the toss.
“Wicket looks a bit dry. Would like to make use of the best of the batting conditions. Hopefully it slows up and the slower bowlers can get in the game. Hard to get away from the high of the Tests. But will have to focus on today, different format, have to ensure our basics are in touch. Opportunity for us as a one-day team to get our game in order. Have got a standard team. Marco comes in, obviously we don't have KG available,” Temba Bavuma said.
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.