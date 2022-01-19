India vs SA 1st ODI: Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen Complete Half Centuries

South African skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen have both smashed half centuries as their 100+ partnership has helped the home team cross 200 in 39 overs, against India at Paarl.

Openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock, and Aiden Markram are all back in the dressing room with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picking the first two wickets and Venkatesh Iyer affecting Markram's run out, so far in the ODI series-opener at Paarl.

Earlier this afternoon, Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ODI.

Janneman Malan was the first to los his wicket, in the fifth over of the day, as he was caught-behind by Rishabh Pant while batting on 6.

Quinton de Kock, returning after taking a paternity break during the Test series, had a 41-ball stint at the crease before Ashwin castled him on 27.

The Proteas were 58/2 in 15.1 overs at the fall of the two wickets.