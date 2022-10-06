India vs SA 1st ODI: India Win Toss, Elect to Bowl After Start Delayed

After much delay due to a wet outfield, and then rain, the toss of the ODI series-opener between India and South Africa has finally taken place, with Shikhar Dhawan winning the toss and electing to bowl first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Due to rain delay of more than two hours, the match will be a 40-over-a-side affair.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is making his ODI debut.