Ind vs Pak U19 WC Semis: India Draw First Blood, Huraira Dismissed

Pak vs Ind: 4th Over Gives Away 6 Runs
Mishra cranking it up. One of the short balls hits Haider Ali on the left shoulder as the batsman fails to duck. After receiving some treatment, Haider was ready to bat. Four dot balls in the over apart from a boundary by Haider Ali off the second delivery.
Pakistan: 17/1 in 4 overs
Pak vs Ind: Not Taking Chance Against Tyagi
Tyagi started the third over with another in-swinging yorker. Pakistani batters not taking any chances against Tyagi. Four dot balls in the over, apart from an unsuccessful LBW appeal, where the ball was pitching outside leg.
Pakistan: 11/1 in 3 overs
Pak vs Ind: First Wicket Down
In an otherwise uneventful over, India pick up the first wicket of Pakistan.
Opener and in-form batsman Mohammad Huraira holds out to Divyansh Saxena at square leg off left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra. A short of a length delivery and Huraira went for a pull but couldn’t connect.
Pakistan: 9/1 in 2 overs
Pak vs Ind: Good Start by Kartik Tyagi
Great first over by Kartik Tyagi. The right-arm pacer eked out five dot balls but gave away one four after his in-swinging yorker took the inside edge of opener Haider Ali.
Pakistan: 4/0 in 1 over
Players to Watch Out For: Pakistan
- Mohammad Huraira
- Rohail Nazir
- Abbas Afridi
- Mohammad Amir Khan
- Tahir Hussain
Players to Watch Out For: India
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Priyam Garg
- Dhruv Jurel
- Atharva Ankolekar
India vs Pakistan: Recent Record
India juniors have had the upper hand over Pakistan of late, having beaten them in the Asia Cup last September when they emerged tournament winners.
India, who are the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, had inflicted on Pakistan a 203-run hammering in the last edition in 2018.
Paksitan's Road to Semi-Final
- Group C match: Pakistan beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- Group C match: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 38 runs
- Group C match: Pakistan vs Bangladesh- Match Abandoned
- Quarter-final: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets
India's Road to Semi-Final
- Group A match: India beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs
- Group A match: India beat Japan by 10 wickets
- Group A match: India beat New Zealand 44 runs (D/L method)
- Quarter-final: India beat Australia by 74 runs
Playing XI
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (capt, wk), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan
India vs Pakistan: Toss
Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the semi-final of the under-19 World Cup on Tuesday.
Four-time champions India will back themselves to reach their third successive final at the U-19 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a last four clash on Tuesday.
Both teams go into the semi-final unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarter-finals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan.
