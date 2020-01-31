India vs NZ: Will go for 5-0 series whitewash, says Manish Pandey

Crediting India's second successive Super Over win against New Zealand on Friday to the team's never-say-die attitude, middle order batsman Manish Pandey said they will push for an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash in the fifth T20 International.

A nervous New Zealand threw it away yet again as a perseverant India prevailed in the Super Over for the second successive time to take a 4-0 lead in the T20I series on Friday. The two sides meet for the final match at Mt Maunganui on Sunday.

"It has been our motto, not only for these two matches, that till the time the last ball is bowled, we won't give up any match. If you play with that intent you will get matches like these where you might get a Super Over, and you win from there," Pandey said at the post-match conference.