Day 6, WTC Final: Jamieson Packs off Virat & Pujara, India 4 Down
India vs NZ: Latest updates from Day 6 of the World Test Championship final.
Led by pace menace Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand are on an absolute roll at Southampton on the sixth and final day of the World Test Championships final.
The Kiwis jolted India twice in the first half hour, removing lynchpins Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. The two were the overnight batters and started the day with India at 64/2 but by the time Jamieson sent them back to the dressing room, the team was reduced to 72/4
Jamieson then also elicited an error from Rishabh Pant only to watch Tim Southee spill the sitter at second slip.
On a bright and sunny morning in Southampton, Kohli (13) was set up commendably well by the lanky quick. A barrage of inswingers zeroing on the pads before serving one in the fifth stump channel to draw the edge.
Pujara (15) followed suit, nicking to first slip. The onus is now on Ajinkya Rahane and Pant to resurrect India’s sinking ship as India find themselves in a spot of bother at 85/4, with a 52-run lead in the bag.
Rain has thrown a dampener every now and then in this high-stakes affair, but whenever the weather has ushered uninterrupted play at Southampton, the quality of cricket has been top-notch. So much so that neither of the three results can be ruled out heading into the ultimate day at Hampshire Bowl. It would be interesting to see whether the finalists play it safe and settle for a draw or chance their arm and take a shot at outright victory.
The cheerful news is that the forecast is clear and there is little scope for rain on the Reserve Day in Southampton. In all likelihood, the full quota of 98 overs should be completed without any interruptions.
Shami’s Brilliance, Southee’s All-Round Exploits
Mohammed Shami’s stellar four-wicket-haul reduced New Zealand to 249 in their first innings, with Devon Conway top-scoring at 54 and skipper Kane Williamson falling one short of a gritty half-century. Although, the Kiwi tail wagged against the exhausted Indian pace trio and helped zoom the lead to 32, with Tim Southee striking two boundaries and a six in his quickfire 30. Ishant Sharma bagged three scalps, while spin twins Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja walked away with two and one respectively.
In response, India have posted 64/2 on the board in their second innings, not only wiping out the deficit but also taking a 32-run lead in the process. Although the prized wickets of openers Shubman Gill (8) and Rohit Sharma (30) gave the upper hand to New Zealand, both perishing to frontline pacer Southee.
