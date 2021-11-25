Didn't Expect Reverse Swing So Early in Test: Shubman Gill

"I think Jamieson bowled pretty well today, especially in the first spell he bowled with the new ball. He bowled in pretty good areas to me and Mayank (Agarwal). When I came to bat after lunch, that over was top-notch, especially the whole spell he bowled. He looked in a really good rhythm," Gill said after the first day's play in Kanpur.



Gill was Jamieson's second victim of the day, inner-edging to his stumps through the gap between bat and pad while trying to defend. Talking about his dismissal, Gill remarked, "I think it is all about reading the conditions. It is sometimes difficult to know when the ball starts to reverse-swing. Especially after coming to bat in the lunch, I didn't expect the ball to reverse-swing that early in the game. But that's the thing about Test cricket. You have to read the conditions really fast. In this particular inning, I was not able to read the ball which dismissed me that well because I was not expecting the ball to start reversing this early."



Gill made a fine comeback to Test cricket after a shin injury ruled him out of the series against England, making 52 off 93 balls, including five fours and a six. "Obviously, it felt good. When you play a (Test) match after three months, it felt really good. To play a match in India, especially with the crowd back, we are looking forward to play the rest of the match," Gill said.